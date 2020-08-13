CMPD: 25-Year-Old Man Charged After 2-Year-Old Accidentally Shot Himself In West Charlotte

The Latest:

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Detectives have charged a 25-year-old man for failing to secure a firearm which resulted in a two-year-old accidentally shooting himself in west Charlotte Wednesday evening, police say.

According to officers, it was determined the victim and his family were visiting a family-friend at a residence when the child found and fired an unsecured firearm, injuring himself. The firearm and additional evidence were collected by police, and the family-friend, Devonte Warren, was found to be the owner of the firearm.

Following his interview with detectives, Warren was transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and charged with failure to secure a firearm to protect a minor, CMPS says.

The child is currently in stable condition.

Original Story (8/13/20):

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Police are investigating a west Charlotte shooting that left a two-year-old seriously injured Wednesday evening.

Officers responded to Camp Greene Street, off of Freedom Drive, around 6:30 p.m. about an Assault with a Deadly Weapon call for service. Upon arrival, they located the young child with a gunshot wound.

The child was transported by Medic to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say.

Detectives are currently speaking with all parties involved and are not looking for any additional suspects.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.