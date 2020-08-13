“The Drew Barrymore Show” Kicks-Off “The Art Of Interview” Digital Series with “CBS This Morning” Co-Host Gayle King

“The Drew Barrymore Show,” the one-hour nationally syndicated daytime show hosted by Drew Barrymore, kicks-off “The Art of The Interview” digital series with “CBS This Morning” Co-Host Gayle King.

As she steps into her new role as daytime host, Drew sits down for one-on-one in-depth conversations with hosts who inspire her including Gayle King, Andy Cohen, Jimmy Fallon, Whoopi Goldberg and Sean Evans.

Drew and Gayle have a candid conversation about parenting, dating, divorce and more.

“The Drew Barrymore Show” premieres September 14th at 4 p.m. on WCCB Charlotte’s CW.