A talented teen juggling social media stardom with real-life squabbling siblings, fourteen-year-old Reuben de Maid, on a new episode tonight at 9 p.m. on WCCB Charlotte’s CW.

In this fun, inspiring and warm-hearted new docuseries, we follow Reuben as he grows into his glamorous new life, while still grounded in his reality at home in Wales with siblings Coco and Sonny, and his mother Vicky.