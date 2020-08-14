Flash Flooding Possible through Saturday

A flash flood watch has been issued for all counties north of I-40, but everyone should remain weatherwise as the threat for localized flooding will stretch across the entire region today and tomorrow. Heavy rain and storms are likely this afternoon. With an abundance of moisture and not much of a trigger for storms to move as a boundary sits north of the area, these storms will likely lead to flash flooding this afternoon and evening for at least a few areas. Even those not under the watch should remain diligent for any localized flooding as 1-2″ of rain through Sunday morning will be possible. Saturday will bring the chance for a few stronger storms as well with heavy rain and the potential for damaging wind. Drying out Sunday into early next week as highs reach the upper 80s. Unsettled pattern returns early next week.

Today: Showers/Storms. High: 86 Wind: Light

Tonight: Storms. Low: 72 Wind: Light

Sat: Storms. High: 85 Wind: S 5 mph

Sun: Chance storms. High: 85 Wind: Light