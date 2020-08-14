Panthers Hold First Full-Speed Practice Of Training Camp

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Panthers training camp schedule is starting to speed up.

“I’ll say this, there’s no one I’m disappointed in,” said Panthers head coach Matt Rhule on Friday, “I think everyone is doing a really nice job, working really hard, it just comes down to what’s it going to look like when we put the pads on and really start playing.

The coronavirus has forced training camp to operate under a modified schedule complete with eight days of acclimation and a four-day ramp-up. But on Friday, things really got going for the Panthers.

Rhule says the team is still working on install but he was pleased with how the team practiced. The competition will soon heat up when the first team offense goes up against the first team defense. With the season opener quickly approaching on September 13 and no preseason games to help evaluate Rhule knows that time is of the essence.

“I have a burning sense of urgency, and I want our coaches and players to have that as well. The games are coming, and we just have to keep improving.”