Pregnant Cows Fatally Shot On Charlotte Radio Host’s Farm

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Union County authorities are conducting an animal-cruelty investigation involving the deaths of four pregnant Black Angus cows on a Charlotte radio host’s farm, the Union County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Facebook post on Thursday.

John Isley, owner of the land near the town of Waxhaw, told The Charlotte Observer that someone came on his property and shot several of his cows.

Two of the pregnant Black Angus cows were found dead upon discovery last month, and two others were euthanized because of the extent of their injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

The co-host of Charlotte’s “John Boy & Billy” syndicated radio show told The Observer, “I don’t know how somebody could be that evil.”

The Sheriff’s Office’s Animal Services Division is leading the investigation. The cows were fatally shot on July 28. No suspects have been identified.

The office urges anyone with additional information about this case to contact the sheriff’s office at 704-283-3789 or Crimestoppers at 704-283-5600.