The Snark: Poop Ghosts & Mama’s Greeting, Choices, Spoiling Dinner, Commitment, High Dollar Flip Phones, Successful Names

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –

A scary phenomenon and a scene you really which you hadn’t seen on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After thanks to poop ghosts and a really creepy mother and son reunion.

Derek thinks he knows the real reason that Joe Biden picked Kamala Harris for his running mate.

And speaking of poop, on The Real Housewives of Potomoc, a post pregnancy horror story spoils dinner.

On Married at First Sight Miles tells Karen he is all about commitment…all 10 of them.

Microsoft will be selling a new high dollar flip phone…but boy those extras might be worth it.

How to be successful in life…thanks to your short name.

Need a little more Snark in your day? Then be sure to follow Derek on Facebook or on Twitter @DerekJamesTV. And check out more Snarks on The Snark Report on Facebook.