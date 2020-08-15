Road Closures For The 2020 Republican National Convention

CHARLOTTE, NC– This document outlines the Road Closures; Restricted Parking Zones; Local Travel Access Information/Checkpoints; and changes to public transportation in support of the 2020 Republican National Convention on Aug, 24th.

Additions or updates to this plan may be made prior to the start of the event, and announced on @RNC_Security. All security and transportation plans have been developed in partnership with local and federal law enforcement and public safety agencies.

*Areas not affected include: I-277 lanes in both directions; on ramp to I-277 North from South Boulevard/S. Caldwell Street; S. Caldwell Street both directions and S. Church Street.

ROAD CLOSURES (annotated red on map)

All road closures will be in effect at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 23, and lifted no later than 6 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 25. Commuters and residents can anticipate travel impacts beginning at 6 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 23 . Closures will be conducted by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) and the Charlotte Department of Transportation (CDOT). The implementation of closures will be staggered based on the progress of the work teams in placing equipment. Limited authorized vehicles include Law Enforcement & Public Safety vehicles.

Southbound I-277 exit ramp onto S. College Street

College Street between W. Morehead Street and E. Hill Street

College Street between the Westin Hotel and 3 rd Street

Street Brevard Street between E. Stonewall Street and 3 rd Street

Street Stonewall Street between the Harvey Gant Building and S. Caldwell Street

Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. from the middle of the block of MLK Blvd. (between S. Tryon Street & S. College Street) and S. Caldwell Street

All alleyways and internal roadways within the above defined area

RESTRICTED PARKING ZONES (annotated in red on map)

All road closure areas listed above and other affected areas will be posted with “Emergency No Parking” signage beginning on Friday, Aug. 21. Missing vehicles can be confirmed as towed or stolen by calling the City 311 phone line or at charlottenc.gov/HNS/ CharMeck311. Vehicular parking restrictions will be coordinated and enforced by the CMPD and CDOT.

LOCAL TRAFFIC ACCESS w/ VEHICLE CHECKPOINTS (annotated in blue on map)

Tryon Street between W. Morehead Street and 3rd Street

Hill Street between S. Tryon St. and S. College Street

College Street between E. Hill St. and the Westin Hotel

All alleyways and internal roadways within the above defined area

ATTENTION RESIDENTS/EMPLOYEES NEAR CONVENTION CENTER

Beginning at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 23, three vehicular checkpoints will be established for all local traffic after being screened and searched. “Local Traffic” includes delegates, RNC staff and guests, residents, employees, business patrons, food delivery services, ride shares, taxis, Uber, Lyft, and repair services. All other vehicles will be turned away. Businesses in the secure perimeter and area surrounding, if allowed by state COVID regulations, will remain open but have the option of voluntarily closing during the RNC. All exiting traffic should return to the same checkpoint used to enter .

Checkpoint #1 – S. Tryon Street at W. Morehead Street (near blue area on map)

Access to Tryon Street, the Westin Hotel, Regions Bank building (615 S. College Street) and parking garages on Stonewall Street (between Tryon and the Harvey Gantt Center), MLK Boulevard and “The Green” will be facilitated through this security checkpoint. Businesses and eateries on “The Green” will be accessible by foot only from the S.Tryon Street sidewalk.

Checkpoint #2 – S. Caldwell Street at the NASCAR Hall of Fame Parking Garage (near yellow area on map)

Access to the NASCAR Tower parking garage will be for tenants only. Businesses in this area will be open if allowed by State COVID Regulations and will be accessible by foot as well.

Checkpoint #3 – S. Caldwell Street at South Boulevard (near green area on map)

Access to the Novel Stonewall Station Apartments for residents and guests and patrons of the Whole Foods Market, Home 2 Suites and related business in this location can access the parking garage from South Boulevard only. All other vehicular access points will be closed. Businesses in this area will be open and are accessible by foot from the intersection of S. Caldwell Street and E. Stonewall Street as well.

PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION

Lynx Light Rail: Lynx service will be modified beginning at 5:15 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 23, until 5:15 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 25. Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) will be closing all tracks on the Blue Line between the Carson station and 7th Street station. The Carson and & 7th Street stations will remain open, with only the MLK/Convention Center and Trade Street stations closed. All other stations remain open. A bus bridge will be provided for through riders between the Carson Street and 7th Street stations.

Buses: No bus service will be allowed inside the secure perimeter. Please check the CATS website for additional route changes.