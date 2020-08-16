Charlotte Business Owners Say Creativity, Community Helped Eatery Survive Pandemic

CHARLOTTE – The owners of a South End eatery say their creativity and connection to the community helped them survive during the pandemic.

Max and Lola 1501 S. Mint opened last December, and in March, when the pandemic hit, owners opened their doors to help a struggling community.

“We offered anyone that came to our food truck and said they wanted something to eat, we gave it to them,” says Lezlie Briggs, co-owner. The business has served 900 free meals to the public during the pandemic. And, in return, the community showed the owners how much they appreciate the support.

“Once Phase Two opened up, people liked what they saw, and they came out and gave us a shot, and it’s been pretty consistent ever since,” says Clyde Thomas, co-owner.

1501 S. Mint offers food and drinks, but before Covid, patrons also enjoyed a gaming and play area, a beer garden that doubles as a doggie park, and also live music.

“We never market ourselves as a black owned biz, we market ourselves as an establishment in South End. The community market us as a black owned business,” says Briggs.

During a time of crisis, owners say their diversity and creativity kept the business alive.