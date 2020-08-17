Charlotte Woman Celebrates 116th Birthday, Community Commemorates Incredible Milestone

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte woman known as the oldest woman in the United States is celebrating her 116th birthday Saturday, August 15th.

A drive-by birthday celebration is taking place to commemorate Hester Ford’s tremendous milestone. Joining the parade, some of Hester’s 12 children, 48 grandchildren, 108 great-grandchildren and at least 120 great-great-grandchildren.

Ford hit the oldest woman in America milestone before her 115th birthday last year, but this year’s celebration looks different during the pandemic.

She speaks to WCCB Charlotte about her amazing long life.