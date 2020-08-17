Scattered PM Storms Return Monday

Waking up to patchy fog and a slightly cooler start with temps in the 60s for a good portion of the area. Highs will reach the mid-80s this afternoon with a chance for scattered storms. Unlike late last week, these storms will have movement, limiting the localized flooding threat. However, a few storms could become severe producing damaging wind gusts. Storms will wrap up shortly after sunset. Tuesday will be hot and sunny with highs reaching the upper 80s. Better coverage of storms returns by midweek. Cooler to end the week with highs only reaching the low 80s.

Today: PM Sct. Storms. High: 85 Wind: SW 5 mph

Tonight: P. Cloudy. Low: 66 Wind: Light

Tue: M. Sunny. High: 88 Wind: Calm

Tue PM: M. Cloudy. Low: 68 Wind: Calm