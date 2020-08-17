The Snark: Casting Spells and Needing a Purse , a Sorority Covid Crisis, a Canceled Nude Bike Ride Canceled, and Stinky Undies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –

Kick off a Monday Snark Report in style…first on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? we find mama Debbie working hard on her ‘spell’ to keep Colt & Jeff apart, then we find out that Angela apparently will only not be submissive to Michael, but she apparently spends all of her money on smokes and not a purse.

And the pandemic continues to cause problems…an Oklahoma sorority house gets hit by covid-19 and also causes Philadelphia’s naked bike ride to be cancelled…maybe they refused to wear masks…

According to a survey (and boy, do we love surveys)…Americans are wearing their underwear too long…attention men…change those drawers!!!!!

