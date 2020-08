1/9

Jordan is forced to act on his own when law enforcement fails to act; Kayla gives her friendship with Ethan another chance as her relationship with Nick intensifies; Gabe and Hannah leave town; Colleen expresses her worries on Tell Me A Story, Tuesday at 9PM on WCCB, Charlotte’s CW.