Get Outside Tuesday, Unsettled Weather Returns Mid-Week

Take advantage of the sun and dry weather today, because it will become much more unsettled by mid-week. Waking up to some fog across the region this morning, but that will clear out by 9-10 am. Highs will reach the upper 80s under mainly sunny skies this afternoon. An isolated shower or two will be possible tonight. Unsettled by Wednesday with rain and storms beginning late morning. Scattered storms will become more numerous through the end of the week. Temps will fall below average with highs only reaching the low 80s Thursday through Saturday. Drier air will finally take hold by the end of the weekend.

Today: Seasonable. High: 88 Wind: Light

Tonight: P. Cloudy. Low: 68 Wind: Light

Wed: Storms Likely. High: 85 Wind: Calm

Wed PM: Rain/Storms. Low: 68 Wind: Calm