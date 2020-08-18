The Snark: Eggs in the Wrong Places, Bed Wetting, Slow Mail, and Elderly Women Take Down Thieves

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –

The “Real Housewives of New York City” visit a shaman and Leah shares with the group that she’s no stranger to alternative medicine.

Weird news out of New Zealand, a 7-year-old boy found his lost lego piece after two years. It was hard to miss after it fell out his nose.

Then in Lithuania two thieves thought they could make easy prey of two elderly women. Well the older of the two victims defended herself, bringing one of the robbers to his knees by grabbing his private parts.

Need a little more Snark in your day? Then be sure to follow Derek on Facebook or on Twitter @DerekJamesTV. And check out more Snarks on The Snark Report on Facebook.