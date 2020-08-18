Win That Wedding | PHOTOS

1/51

2/51

3/51

4/51

5/51



6/51

7/51

8/51

9/51

10/51



11/51

12/51

13/51

14/51

15/51



16/51

17/51

18/51

19/51

20/51



21/51

22/51

23/51

24/51

25/51



26/51

27/51

28/51

29/51

30/51



31/51

32/51

33/51

34/51

35/51



36/51

37/51

38/51

39/51

40/51



41/51

42/51

43/51

44/51

45/51



46/51

47/51

48/51

49/51

50/51



51/51







































































































Whitney Hooper and Tillman Hull won the “Win That Wedding” grand prize all inclusive wedding package.

WCCB Charlotte and these amazing businesses donated their time and expertise for this wonderful cause.

Check out photos from the beautiful ceremony of Whitney Hooper and Tillman Hull Sunday, August 16th.