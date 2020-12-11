Charlotte City Officials Build Bicycles For Rights Moves For Youth Students

1/3 3 P.C. @rightmovesforyouth

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Employees with the City of Charlotte say for the holidays they will assemble 75 bicycles for students in Right Moves for Youth donated by The Spokes Group on Saturday, December 12th from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Traditionally the bike building event was a community event where City of Charlotte employees and their families spent the morning together assembling the bicycles, but due to COVID-19 restrictions this year only two volunteers from City of Charlotte Fleet Management will participate in the build, officials say.

“We had to scale down to ensure everyone’s safety. But we are still committed to building all the bikes on or before Saturday. It’s worth it to put smiles on kids’ faces when they get their new bikes this Christmas,” said Chris Trull, division manager for City of Charlotte General Services’ Fleet Management Division.

Officials with Right Moves for Youth say they deliver the bikes to students before the holidays.

“Year over year, the Bike Build initiative has had lasting impact on the lives of so many children,” said Sabrina N. Gilchrist, executive director of Right Moves for Youth. “We are incredibly grateful that the City of Charlotte and The Spokes Group understand how important it is for young people to be seen, to be given a means of independence, and to be rewarded for their positive development. When our students receive brand-new bikes through this initiative, they realize that our community came together for them. They feel supported and become more motivated to succeed.”

Officials say since 2008 the City of Charlotte, Right Moves for Youth, and The Spokes Group have worked together to build, donate, and deliver around 1,000 bicycles to middle and high school students from economically challenged neighborhoods in Mecklenburg County.

“The Spokes Group has had a longstanding partnership with Right Moves for Youth over the years,” said William Beard, director of The Spokes Group. “We are more than happy to provide bikes as rewards for students.”

