Chief Justice Announces 30-Day Postponement Of Court Proceedings In North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — Chief Justice Cheri Beasley says North Carolina Courts will postpone non-essential court proceedings for 30 days starting on Monday, December 14th to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

“In light of the recent surge of new COVID-19 cases in North Carolina and in our courts, this pause is necessary to protect the health and safety of our court personnel and the public,” said Chief Justice Cheri Beasley. “Throughout the pandemic, we have moved an unprecedented amount of court work online, including hearings. Those efforts will allow us to limit in-person proceedings for the next few weeks while making sure our courts stay available to serve the public.”

Health officials say the number of counties in North Carolina categorized as “red” or “orange” by the NCDHHS has more than doubled, which means more than 80 counties are experiencing substantial or critical community spread of COVID-19.

Officials say the recent surge in positive coronavirus cases has strained court operations, and since the start of the pandemic, Judicial branch officials and employees have reported 291 confirmed COVID cases and over half of North Carolina’s county courthouses have been partially or completely closed over coronavirus concerns.

Eleven courthouses have experienced closures this week alone, officials say.

I am gravely concerned with the recent surge in positive cases, but with this new directive, I am confident that potential exposures will be significantly reduced if we work together to adhere to health and safety guidelines,” said the Chief Justice.

Officials say the Chief Justice will enter an order to renew existing Emergency Directives and implement the Emergency Directive to close courts for 30-days in the coming week.