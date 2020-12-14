Atrium Health First To Administer COVID-19 Vaccine In North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) — Atrium Health is the first health system in North Carolina to administer an FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine. Atrium Health is proud to have been among the first in the nation to receive and distribute the initial vaccine allotments, which is critically necessary to slow the spread and lessen the detrimental effects of the virus.

The health system has worked to develop comprehensive plans to safely and effectively distribute the vaccine, as vaccination is the best way to prevent infection from COVID-19.

Pfizer reports its vaccine is 95% effective in preventing COVID-19 among people who had no evidence of prior infection. Moderna’s vaccine, which is not yet available, reports its vaccine was 94.5% effective in trials.

Due to limited initial supply and based on national and state guidance, the first batch of the Pfizer vaccine is being offered to Atrium Health teammates in high priority, patient-facing areas such as the emergency department and medical intensive care unit (MICU), and areas where care providers are at a higher risk for COVID-19 exposure.

Although Atrium Health has started a new and very hopeful phase of combatting this virus by administering a vaccine for COVID-19, it remains critical for everyone to continue practicing COVID-safe behaviors such as wearing a mask, social-distancing, and handwashing, before and after having been vaccinated.

