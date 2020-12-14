CMPD: 36-Year-Old Man Shot To Death In South Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot to death in south Charlotte Saturday night.

Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department say they responded around 7:20 p.m. to Andover Creek Drive after receiving a discharging firearm call for service.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound lying in the public vehicular area of an apartment complex. The victim, identified as 36-year-old Derreck Tyrell McDonald, was pronounced dead on the scene by Medic.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.