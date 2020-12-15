School Closings And Delays For December 16th

Several schools in the WCCB viewing area will be closed, delayed or going fully remote on Wednesday, December 16th due to the possibility of inclement weather. View full details on the excepted winter weather by clicking HERE.

Closings:

Caldwell County Schools will be closed for students. It will be an optional planning day for staff. CCS employees will report on a two-hour delay if conditions allow.

Delays:

Cleveland County Schools will begin exams on a three-hour delay for students scheduled to take an End of Course exam (exams start at 11am). All remediation and enrichment programs for elementary, intermediate, and middle schools are cancelled. Staff members may report to work on a two-hour delay.

Iredell-Statesville Schools will operate on a two-hour delay. High school students who have scheduled exams should wait for direction from their individual school. Instruction is delayed for all students, which includes those students who are attending school virtually.

Lincoln County Schools will operate on a three-hour delay. Staff will report on a two-hour delay at all levels. Essential personnel will report earlier to prepare campuses upon administrator designation. High school students’ Wednesday End of Course exams have been moved to Friday, December 18th. High school students will need to log into Canvas for their EOC review on a set schedule. This schedule has been published in the student’s Canvas accounts and is available on the LCS website. Middle school students participating in Academic recovery will continue to report to their academic recovery session on the three-hour delay. Elementary school students will report on a three-hour delay. Breakfast will not be served since lunch will begin after 11am.

Mitchell Community College will delay opening until 11am.

Watauga County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay. Students who are scheduled to take their 3rd block End of Course or CTE post assessment should plan to report to school prepared to test at 10:30am.

Remote:

Newton-Conover Schools will operate in remote learning