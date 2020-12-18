Health Officials Report A COVID-19 Cluster At Bradley Middle School

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County Public Health officials say they notified CMS on Thursday, December 17th that several positive coronavirus cases linked to Bradley Middle School are being considered a cluster.

Officials say thanks to contact tracing and a thorough investigation this is the first identified cluster in a CMS facility, and all impacted students and staff have been notified.

No impacted students or staff have been back in the building since they were all notified last week, and enhanced cleaning and sanitation procedures have been implemented, officials say.