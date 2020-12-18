Local Teen Makes a Difference In a Holiday Season Like No Other

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte native, 14-year-old, Za’nia Stinson, has provided thousands of food and toiletry items to women and children staying at a local shelter and to people living on the streets. She was inspired by her own story.

One day, Za’nia saw a woman and her two children begging for food in front of a supermarket “I knew what it was like to be hungry, and it made me sad,” said Za’nia, who at one time had lived in a shelter with her grandmother. She asked her foster mother for money to help the woman, who cried when she received it. “This brought tears to my eyes,” said Za’nia.

Soon after, she applied for a service grant to launch her “Z Feeds Angel Food Project.”

Za’nia has been named a State Honoree with The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards.

You can donate to Z Feeds Angel Food Project by emailing zfeedsangelfood@yahoo.com.