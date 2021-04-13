Kinston Police Officers Placed On Leave After Video Appears To Show Violent Arrest

Caryn Little,

KINSTON, N.C. — Two Kinston Police officers are on leave after a video posted on social media appears to show a violent arrest Monday night.  In the video, officers are seen chasing and punching a man, later identified as 36-year-old David Bruton, as they were attempting to take him into custody on West Vernon Avenue.

A police report says Bruton threatened an employee at a Little Caesars.  The report also states that Bruton ran from the scene when officers arrived, stopped running and then took an aggressive fighting stance with officers before he tried to run away again.

Bruton is facing disorderly conduct, assault on a law enforcement officer, and communicating threats charges.

David Bruton

Booking photo of David Bruton

Both officers were placed on administrative leave, according to Mayor Pro Tem Felicia Solomon.

“I would say there are obviously punches thrown, and the appropriateness of that will be determined throughout this process,” says Chief Tim Dilday, Kinston Police Department.
“While we appreciate the respect of how people have viewed this video, we feel the same about the situation.  There is much more here than what meets the eye,” says Tony Sears, Kinston City Manager.
The Kinston Police Department released the following statement:

The Kinston Police Department is continuing to gather and review all available evidence regarding the incident that took place yesterday evening.  This morning, City staff had an in-person meeting with immediate family members of the individual involved.  We know that our community is aware of this incident and wants a thorough review.  Both the City and the family are committed to a thorough review of all relevant information.

 