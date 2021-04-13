Kinston Police Officers Placed On Leave After Video Appears To Show Violent Arrest
KINSTON, N.C. — Two Kinston Police officers are on leave after a video posted on social media appears to show a violent arrest Monday night. In the video, officers are seen chasing and punching a man, later identified as 36-year-old David Bruton, as they were attempting to take him into custody on West Vernon Avenue.
A police report says Bruton threatened an employee at a Little Caesars. The report also states that Bruton ran from the scene when officers arrived, stopped running and then took an aggressive fighting stance with officers before he tried to run away again.
Bruton is facing disorderly conduct, assault on a law enforcement officer, and communicating threats charges.
Both officers were placed on administrative leave, according to Mayor Pro Tem Felicia Solomon.
The Kinston Police Department is continuing to gather and review all available evidence regarding the incident that took place yesterday evening. This morning, City staff had an in-person meeting with immediate family members of the individual involved. We know that our community is aware of this incident and wants a thorough review. Both the City and the family are committed to a thorough review of all relevant information.