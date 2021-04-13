Third Fatal Accident Reported In Lincoln County In As Many Days

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Three fatal accidents have been reported in Lincoln County in the last three days. The latest accident happened on April 12th on NC 18 at the intersection of NC 27.

Troopers say 22-year-old Elizabeth Reed, of Shelby, was killed in the accident after she attempted to turn left on NC 18 and collided with a tractor-trailer.

The driver of the truck was not injured in the accident. No charges are expected in the case, according to a news release.

On April 11th, Troopers say 56-year-old Sherry Noles, of Vale, was traveling east on Reepsville Road when she ran off the road to the left, struck an embankment and overturned. Noles was not wearing a seatbelt, according to authorities. Troopers say she died at the scene. Read more details about that crash HERE.

On April 10th, Troopers say Dwayne Moffat, Jr. was traveling east on NC 150 near Confederate Road when his 1999 Ford F-150 crossed the centerline and sideswiped a Honda Accord.

The truck continued off the road to the left, traveled down an embankment, and struck a tree, according to Troopers. Moffat died from the injuries he sustained in the crash, according to a news release. Troopers say he was not wearing a seatbelt. Read more about that crash HERE.