CMPD Graduates Largest Group Of Women From The Academy In Recent History 

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is graduating the largest group of women to start and finish the academy together in recent history.

CMPD officials say seven women in the 187th recruit class have joined 33 other women, who have also completed training at the academy, to serve the Charlotte community.

“These women and this entire class have answered the call to serve and I am so glad they are ready to work alongside the community for a better and safer Charlotte,” says CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings. “We know that there is a lot of work to be done, and CMPD can’t do it alone. I am glad that we are able to see recruits graduate and stand with our community to work together. Welcome to the CMPD family recruit class 187.”

Authorities say the recruits for the 187th class come from various backgrounds, with one officer serving in emergency medical services as a first responder in Buffalo, N.Y. and one other officer serving in the U.S. Armed Forces beforehand.

These recruits have made their way to Charlotte from states all around the country including New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and some local to North Carolina.

One graduating officer says the academy pushed her to her limits, but the support she received made her realize she could push past her fears and complete academy training.

“They’re going to push you to your limits, but they don’t want to see you fail,” says Officer Miranda Dougherty of the 187th recruit class. “There’s so much advice and help through the process that allows you to move past your fears. You don’t realize at first how much you know, but it just builds your confidence.”

CMPD says their law enforcement agency is committed to hiring the best-suited and most qualified candidates in order to meet the needs of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg community.