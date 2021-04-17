Mainly Dry Pattern Continues

It’s been a lovely stretch of weather recently, and other than a few sprinkles this Saturday afternoon, the good times should keep on rolling into the back half of April. Another round of very light showers may arise during the afternoon on Sunday, but most of us should remain dry and see more sun than clouds. Highs in the 60s and 70s will persist along with gentle breezes from the north and west. While lovely spring-like conditions will continue into the heart of the week, we’ll need to watch out for a strong cold front arriving by Thursday. While rain chances will remain minimal, frigid air behind the front may lead to frost and near-freezing temperatures for the northern half of the viewing area.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy. Low: 49°. Wind: N 5-10.

Sunday: Variable clouds. A stray shower or two is possible. High: 72°. Wind: NW 5-10.

Sunday Night: Cloudy early, then some clearing. A sprinkle is possible. Low: 51°. Wind: N 5-10.

Monday: Abundant sunshine. High: 74°. Wind: N 5-10.