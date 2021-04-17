TikTok Popularizes New Fitness Trend The “Hot Girl Walk”

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With warm weather on the way many of us are determined to get our summer bodies by committing to new health and fitness plans. This year instead of diet fads or spending a ton of money, consider trying the “Hot Girl Walk” exercise routine.

The Hot Girl Walk, popularized by the app TikTok, is a 4-mile walk you take everyday to get in better shape both physically and mentally.

There are only 3 rules when taking the daily walk, and that is you are only allowed to think of;

Things you are grateful for. Your goals and how you are going to achieve them. And of course how hot you are!

Video credits @exactlyliketheothergirls

The walk is meant to help you practice mindfulness by giving you a time to focus on yourself in a productive way.