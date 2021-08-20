Hornets Announce 2021-22 Regular-season Schedule

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Charlotte Hornets will open the 2021-22 regular season at home when they host the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, October 20, at 7 p.m. at Spectrum Center. Single-game tickets for the 2021-22 season will go on sale to the general public this Sunday, August 22, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online at hornets.com or ticketmaster.com, on the Hornets App or via phone at 1-800-4NBA-TIX.

Highlights of the Hornets home schedule include a matchup with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, January 28, a visit from Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, November 14, and a contest against Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, March 8. Additional highlights include consecutive weekend games against the defending Western Conference Champion Phoenix Suns on Sunday, January 2, and the defending NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, January 8, as well as a late March homestand that features matchups against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday, March 19, and Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday, March 21.

The schedule features 22 home games on weekend dates, including 10 Fridays, five Saturdays and seven Sundays. The season’s longest homestand is five straight games from March 16-25, and the longest road trip is six games from December 13-23. The Hornets have 15 sets of back-to-back games.

All regionally available regular-season games will be televised on Bally Sports Southeast and streamed live on BallySports.com and the Bally Sports app. All Hornets games will be anchored by the network’s flagship pre- and postgame show, Hornets LIVE. All 82 regular-season games will be broadcast on radio on WFNZ (610 AM/102.5 FM), the team’s flagship radio station, and the Hornets App. In addition, the Hornets are slated to have four games televised on ESPN during the 2021-22 season – Friday, October 29, at Miami; Wednesday, November 3, at Golden State; Wednesday, January 19, at Boston; and Wednesday, February 9, vs. Chicago.

Memberships to the newly rebranded Hive Society and Pick 23 Plans for the 2021-22 season are on sale now. Hive Society Memberships, which include all 43 regular-season and preseason games, start at $48 per game on average in the lower level and as low as $12 per game on average in the upper level, and include some of the best benefits in all of professional sports. Pick 23 Plans include Opening Night and 22 additional games of the purchaser’s choice, along with playoff priority and interest-free payment plans. Hornets fans can get lower-level tickets with this plan starting at $64 per game on average and upper-level tickets starting at $14 per game on average. For more information, call 704.HORNETS or visit hornets.com/tickets.

To download the Hornets 2021-22 regular-season schedule into a choice of various calendar formats, click here.

The full 2021-22 schedule and schedule analysis are attached. Both are also available on hornets.com.