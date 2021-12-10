Wilson’s World: December Events At The YMCA!

CHARLOTTE, NC — The YMCA of Greater Charlotte has two big events coming up, and Wilson previewed both!

The 18th annual “Run! Ballantyne” road race is on December 11th , and remains one the largest road races in the area. Run! Ballantyne, is a fundraiser in support of the YMCA Annual Campaign that gives youth an opportunity to play, learn, and grow in a safe and thriving environment.

‎Enjoy a family-friendly performance of the Nutcracker this weekend with the Harris YMCA Dance Company. Performances Saturday and Sunday at CPCC’s Halton Theater (1206 Elizabeth Avenue) including a Spanish language performance.

For more info and tickets: ymcacharlotte.org