Cristela Alonzo cheers on four teams as they compete to win the chance at the Temple Run and $25,000 on a new episode of Legends of the Hidden Temple at 8PM Sunday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW.

About Legends of The Hidden Temple:

Hosted by Cristela Alonzo, “Legends of the Hidden Temple” is taken out of a studio and into a “jungle,” and scaled up with tougher challenges and a much bigger prize on the line.

Click to watch season trailer on YouTube.