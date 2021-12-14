North Carolina Health Officials Cite First Flu-Related Death

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina health officials are reporting the first flu-related death of the season as the state continues to deal with COVID-19.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services says in a news release on Tuesday that an adult in the western part of the state died due to complications of influenza during the second week of December.

The news release says the unidentified person tested positive for influenza and negative for COVID-19.

State Epidemiologist Zack Moore says with increasing flu cases and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it’s more important than ever for people to get a flu vaccine and a COVID-19 vaccination or booster.