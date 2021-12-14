Wilson’s World: Previewing “Night of 1000 Mariahs” at Billy Sunday

CHARLOTTE, NC —If all you want for Christmas is Mariah Carey, Wilson found the place for you! “Night of 1000 Mariahs” is Thursday at Billy Sunday.

Known for classic drinks and adventurous new creations, ‎Billy Sunday has some fun events coming up at Optimist Hall!

Thursday, December 16 – A Night of 1000 Mariahs

A Drag Fundraiser benefitting Levine Children’s Hospital ‎with ALL Mariah, all the time!

Wednesday, December 22 – Billy Sunday Holiday Party, Cookie decorating, holiday music, ugly sweater contest, holiday cocktails, and more.

Friday, December 31 – Drink Through The Decades with Cocktails and hor d’oeuvres to begin the evening followed by a seated cocktail experience. Drinks from the 1920s, 50s, 70s, 90s, 2000s will be paired with food popular from that decade.

Find out more at Billy-Sunday.com and SpindleBar.com