Wilson’s World: Catching up with “What the Fries” in Pineville With Their New Bread Pudding Tots
CHARLOTTE, NC — Wilson found out more about “Bread Pudding Tots” with Jamie Barnes and Greg Williams of What the Fries. For the first time, the award-winning What The Fries restaurant is preparing family-size orders of their popular bread pudding tots.
Since 2015, What The Fries has been serving up amazing, unexpected dishes with hand-cut fries, along with handmade tots and sandwiches. What The Fries recently took top honors in the Queen City Nerve Best In The Nest Awards, including best food truck and best fries.
Family-size bread pudding tots are available in three holiday flavors, Purple Yam, Caramel Apple and Frosted Christmas Cookie. The family-size bread pudding tots feed 8 to 10 people and cost $50 per pan, plus tax. The bread pudding tots are made with brioche bread from Dukes Bread, cream and eggs, with additional flavorful ingredients. Preparation at home is easy: Store in the fridge until ready to serve, then cook for 15 to 20 minutes in a preheated oven at 350 degrees. In the restaurant, What the Fries bread pudding tots are deep fried, different from the traditional mushy bread pudding most people are familiar with.
For Christmas, pre-orders can be placed through Dec. 20 for pick-up between 12-4 p.m. on Dec. 23. Pre-orders can be placed online at www.whatthefriesclt.com.