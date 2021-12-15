Wilson’s World: Catching up with “What the Fries” in Pineville With Their New Bread Pudding Tots

CHARLOTTE, NC — Wilson found out more about “Bread Pudding Tots” with Jamie Barnes and Greg Williams of What the Fries. For the first time, the award-winning What The Fries restaurant is preparing family-size orders of their popular bread pudding tots.

Since 2015, What The Fries has been serving up amazing, unexpected dishes with hand-cut fries, along with handmade tots and sandwiches. ‎What The Fries recently took top honors in the Queen City Nerve Best In The Nest Awards, including best food truck and best fries.

Family-size bread pudding tots are available in three holiday flavors, Purple Yam, Caramel Apple and Frosted Christmas Cookie. The family-size bread pudding tots feed 8 to 10 people and cost $50 per pan, plus tax.‎ The bread pudding tots are made with brioche bread from Dukes Bread, cream and eggs, with additional flavorful ingredients. Preparation at home is easy: Store in the fridge until ready to serve, then cook for 15 to 20 minutes in a preheated oven at 350 degrees. ‎In the restaurant, What the Fries bread pudding tots are deep fried, different from the traditional mushy bread pudding most people are familiar with.

For Christmas, pre-orders can be placed through Dec. 20 for pick-up between 12-4 p.m. on Dec. 23. Pre-orders can be placed online at www.whatthefriesclt.com.