CDC Panel Recommends Pfizer, Moderna Vaccines Over J&J Shot

U.S. health advisers are recommending that most Americans get the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines instead of the Johnson & Johnson shot.

Thursday’s recommendation came after government advisers reviewed new safety data about rare but potentially life-threatening blood clots linked to J&J’s shot.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines don’t come with this risk and are widely available.

Of the 200 million fully vaccinated Americans, only a small fraction — about 16 million — got the J&J option.

Now the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must decide whether to accept the unusual recommendation.