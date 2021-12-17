Wet & Windy Weekend Ahead

Happy Friday! We’re only four days away from the official start of winter, but it’s been WARM as of late. Charlotte tied a 65-year-old daily heat record this Friday afternoon, topping out at a balmy 73°. While another warm day is forecast for tomorrow, winter-like weather won’t be far behind. Expect a mostly cloudy day with off-and-on shower activity starting tomorrow morning. A few showers may linger into the afternoon hours on Sunday before clearing and much colder air arrive by the evening. While locally heavier amounts are possible, rain totals should largely remain under a half-inch.

We’ll be off to a cool and mainly dry start to the week ahead. Piedmont highs should settle in the mid-to-upper 50s while lows hover around freezing. For now, Christmas Day looks to be near 60° with mostly sunny skies.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Mild. Low: 57°. Wind: SW 5-10.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Remaining warm. High: 70°. Wind: SW 5-15. Gusts: 20+

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Low: 62°. Wind: SW 5-10.

Sunday: Scattered clouds and rain with clearing late. Cooling throughout the day. High: 63°. Wind: NE 10-20. Gusts: 25+