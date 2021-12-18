9PM: World’s Funniest Animals “Christmas”

1/24

2/24

3/24

4/24

5/24



6/24

7/24

8/24

9/24

10/24



11/24

12/24

13/24

14/24

15/24



16/24

17/24

18/24

19/24

20/24



21/24

22/24

23/24

24/24

















































Grab your hot cocoa and get into the holiday spirit with the cutest animals from this side of the North Pole on a new episode of World’s Funniest Animals at 9PM Saturday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW.

Click to watch clip on YouTube.

The series includes viral internet clips of funny animal moments, hilarious animal clips from major motion pictures and popular TV series, animal outtakes that surprise the whole cast and crew, videos of babies and pets, as well as celebrities and their pets.