Beloved Huntersville Teacher Receives Early Christmas Surprise, A New Car

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Christmas came a week early for a beloved pre-school teacher in Huntersville. Parents, students and the entire community raised thousands of dollars for a new set of wheels for one teacher, who parents say gives her all everyday for her students.

“The kids love her, my daughter can be a handful, and ever since she started coming this year with Miss Debbie, we call her an angel now, Miss Debbie has whipped her into shape,” says Whitnie Sharp, parent.

Initially parents tried to raise $1600 for repairs just to get Debbie Arias’ van to pass inspection. But, after an overwhelming response from people in the community, the account raised nearly $4,000.

“All it took is one post to the Denver mom’s group and we got connected with Mike Johnson Hickory Toyota, and within a couple of minutes, they were able to help us with a car,” says Sharp. A beautiful, red Toyota Prius, equipped with all the bells and whistles, awaited Arias as she walked outside the school.

“I am so overwhelmed, I’m about ready to cry here, so I cannot even tell you. I love my kids, it’s the greatest thing, it’s all for me, it’s purely all for me. I adore them,” says Arias.

The parents used the Gofundme money towards the purchase of the car, and the dealership donated the rest.