Ovens Auditorium Ranked 9th Worldwide In Theatre Ticket Sales

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ovens Auditorium in Charlotte has been ranked 9th in ticket sales out of all the theatre venues in the world, according to Pollstar’s Year End Ticket Sales Report.

The report, released earlier this week, shows between November 2020 and November 2021, Ovens Auditorium sold 91,842 tickets and grossed $8,122,722.

Officials say despite the impact of the pandemic on the live events industry, Ovens Auditorium actually saw increases in both ticket sales and revenue compared to 2019, which is largely attributed to a record-breaking run of Broadway’s Wicked.

“We had high hopes for Wicked as the first show to reopen in our theaters at full capacity, but the experience exceeded our expectations,” said Blumenthal CEO Tom Gabbard. “Our audiences went above and beyond in adhering to the mandatory mask policy and the wildly successful engagement showed us what we suspected all along: that audiences are ready and eager to get back in the theater to experience the electricity of live performance once again.”

Wicked, presented in partnership with Blumenthal Performing Arts, ran for four weeks and was seen by more than 70,000 patrons this past fall.

Officials say its final week of performances marked the highest-grossing week ever for a show presented by Blumenthal Performing Arts at Ovens Auditorium.

Other high-selling shows of the year held at Ovens Auditorium included Rauw Alejandro, Gabriel Iglesias and Blippi the Musical.