Winter Finally Arrives

We’re just one week away from Christmas, but cold weather has been in short supply for much of December so far. That said, our fortunes will change just in time for the first week of winter. Expect temperatures to begin a steady decline over the next 36 hours, dropping from near 70º this Saturday afternoon down to the upper 20s in some spots Monday morning. Technically, Sunday’s Piedmont highs will be in the 60s, but afternoon temperatures will likely be closer to 50º.

Scattered showers continue overnight into Sunday morning before tapering off by the afternoon. Rain chances return to near-zero levels for much of the week ahead, although a few sprinkles are possible on Tuesday. Highs will steadily warm from near 50º on Monday to the mid-60s by Christmas Day.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Low: 62°. Wind: SW 5-15.

Sunday: A few showers early, then clearing. Cooling throughout the day. High: 63°. Wind: NE 10-20. Gusts: 20+

Sunday Night: Clear and cold. Low: 31°. Wind: NE 5-15.

Monday: Plentiful sunshine. Chilly. High: 50°. Wind: NE 5-10.