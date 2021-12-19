Feeling Like Winter

After three straight days in the 70s, long-lost cold air has moved back in just before the official start of winter. Technically, Charlotte’s Sunday high will be posted in the lower 60s, but the 50s and 40s have dominated much of the day. We have our friendly neighborhood cold front to thank for our newfound winter feel, as a frigid airmass sets up shop behind it. Expect near-normal highs in the 40s and 50s for much of the week ahead to go along with mainly sunny skies.

The lone exception to our upcoming sunny rule comes on Tuesday, as a coastal system rides up from our southeast. Mostly cloudy skies and a few showers, mainly south and east of the Metro, are in the forecast for the second day of the workweek. Plentiful blue skies will return for the remainder of our holiday week ahead. Christmas is looking warm and sunny, with Piedmont highs in the mid-60s.

Tonight: Clearing out. Cold. Low: 31°. Wind: NE 5-10.

Monday: Modest sunshine. Clouds build late. High: 49°. Wind: NE 5-10.

Monday Night: Cloudy and chilly. Low: 35°. Wind: Light.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered southern showers. High: 47°. Wind: NE 5-10.