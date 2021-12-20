Detectives Ask For Public’s Help Locating Missing 16-Year-Old Lincoln County Boy

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old boy, who was last seen Friday.

Deputies responded to a Hudson White Trail home in Lincolnton on Sunday in reference to a runaway juvenile. The grandmother told officers the teen was picked up by Lincolnton Police on a previous missing person report on Dec. 17, 2021. He was returned home but left again around five minutes later.

According to detectives the teen, identified as Isaiah Richardson, was last seen Friday.

Isaiah has been described as a black male, 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing around 170 pounds, according to a news release. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone who harbors a runaway juvenile could be subject to criminal charges, deputies said.

Anyone with information on the teen’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or the Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.