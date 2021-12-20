Official: Worker’s Body Found After Fire At QVC Facility

1/2 Aerial water cannons continue to spray water on sections of the QVC shipping facility in Rocky Mount, N.C. Sunday morning, Dec. 19. 2021, after a fire that started early Saturday morning gutted large sections of the building, collapsing the roof and parts of some walls. (Scott Sharpe/The News & Observer via AP)

2/2 Smoke continues to rise from gutted areas of the QVC shipping facility in Rocky Mount, N.C. Sunday morning, Dec. 19, 2021, as firefighters continue to spray water into hot spots. Much of the building was severely damaged by a fire that started early Saturday morning. Water tankers are visible in the foreground. (Scott Sharpe/The News & Observer via AP)



The Latest (12/20/21):

Authorities say they have found the body of a man who was working at a distribution center in North Carolina for the QVC home-shopping television network when a massive fire erupted at the facility.

Edgecombe County Manager Eric Evans said authorities found the man’s body on Sunday morning at the facility near Rocky Mount.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that 21-year-old Kevon Ricks has been identified as the worker who died.

QVC confirmed the death in a statement Sunday night and said it was offering resources to its Rocky Mount employees.

More than 300 employees were working at the 1.2 million-square-foot facility when the fire broke out early Saturday.

Original Story (12/18/21):

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Hundreds of employees are temporarily out of work days before Christmas after a fire broke out and seriously damaged the QVC Distribution Center in Rocky Mount on Saturday.

QVC Distribution Center is one of the largest employers in the county.

Officials say the fire broke out around 2 a.m., and there were 300 employees working at the time.

Firefighters from six counties responded to the heavy smoke and flames shooting through the roof of the building.

Officials believe everyone made it out safely, but the family of one man has reported him missing.

The building is 75 percent damaged, according to a news release.

Officials say this is a major blow to the local economy.

SBI and ATF are investigating to determine the cause of the fire.