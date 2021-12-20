North Carolina Unemployment Rate Falls To 3.9% In November

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s unemployment rate is continuing on its downward arc.

The state Commerce Department said on Friday that the seasonally adjusted rate fell from 4.1% in October to 3.9% in November.

North Carolina hasn’t logged a rising monthly unemployment rate since September 2020, after the state’s economy shook off the tightest COVID-19 lockdown and commerce restrictions from the first half of last year.

The number of people employed in the state grew in November by over 18,100 to more than 4.84 million, while those unemployed fell by about 10,200.