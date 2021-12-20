Wilson’s World: Last-Minute Gift Guide

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Wilson‘s World started the week at Camp North End looking for last minute Christmas gifts from locally-owned small businesses.

Camp North End is a collection of several warehouse buildings just north of Uptown between Statesville Avenue and North Graham Street. The 76-acre site that was once a Ford Model T factory and U.S. Military Missile Manufacturing site, now has over 40 small businesses!

Wilson got some really great gift ideas from the Charlotte based owners of Grow, Mac Fly Fresh, and vendors from Lokal.