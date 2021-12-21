CMPD: Suspect Apprehended In Northwest Charlotte After Standoff With SWAT

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police say a suspect with several warrants out for his arrest was apprehended Tuesday morning after a standoff with SWAT in northwest Charlotte.

Shortly before 6:30 a.m., CMPD detectives attempted to locate the wanted suspect at a home on Forest Cross Drive.

Detectives say once at the home, occupants of the house came out and told police that the suspect they were searching for was located inside.

Police say after multiple failed attempts to make contact with the suspect and get him to surrender, the SWAT team was requested to assist with the apprehension.

SWAT members and negotiators continued to attempt to talk with the suspect, but after several hours of no contact, they deployed less than lethal chemical munitions that did not generate a response from the suspect.

SWAT members then entered the house, located the suspect hiding inside, and took him into custody.

Police say the name of the suspect will be released after he has been formally charged.

No officers were injured or discharged their weapons during this incident, according to a news release.

Anyone with more information on this case is asked to call 911 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.