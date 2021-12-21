Gaston County Police Charge Man With Sex Offenses Involving A Child

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gaston County Police have arrested and charged Bryan Blackman, 38, for his involvement in the sexual abuse of a child.

Blackman is charged with nine felony counts of First Degree Statutory Rape of a Child and eight felony counts of Indecent Liberties with a Child in this case, according to a news release.

Detectives say the investigation into Blackman stems from a report made to police by the victim’s mother after the victim disclosed the abuse.

Police say Blackman is currently in custody at the Gaston County Jail under a $1,500,000 bond.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Police ask anyone with more information to call Detective T.D. Pilkington at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.