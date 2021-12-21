Powerball Tickets Produce $2 Million And $200,000 Prizes In North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) — Powerball tickets purchased in North Carolina producing two big wins in Monday’s drawing, including a $2 million prize in Charlotte and a $200,000 prize in Robeson County.

The lucky $2 million winner purchased the ticket at Sam’s Mart on Providence Road in Charlotte and will take home the largest prize won nationally in the drawing.

The $3 Power Play ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls to win $1 million. The $1 million prize doubled to $2 million because of the added Power Play feature. The odds of matching numbers on all five white balls are 1 in 11.6 million.

The drawing also produced a $200,000 win for someone who bought a $3 Power Play ticket at HnM Mart & Pizza on East 4th Avenue in Red Springs in Robeson County. The ticket matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000, but with the added Power Play feature the prize quadrupled to $200,000 when the 4X multiplier was drawn.

The two winners have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize.

Since no one won Monday’s jackpot, the jackpot climbs to $378 million as an annuity prize or $275.9 million cash for Wednesday’s drawing. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

North Carolinians can also play for a major jackpot in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. The jackpot stands at $171 million as an annuity, or $124.6 million cash. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million.

Players can buy Powerball or Mega Millions tickets at any lottery retail location, through Online Play on the lottery’s website or by using the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

Ticket sales from draw games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $900 million a year for education. For details on how money raised by the lottery made a difference in all of North Carolina’s 100 counties last year, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website.