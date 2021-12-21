Queens University Requiring COVID-19 Boosters For Students & Staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Queens University in Charlotte is requiring all students, staff and faculty to get the COVID-19 booster before returning to campus in the Spring.

The university sent a letter out saying the shot is required by February 15th or as soon as you’re eligible for the booster.

The university’s senior leadership team said, “as we approach the end of the semester, we wanted to take a moment to thank all of you for your commitment to one another in keeping our community safe this year. We were able to maintain our in-person experiences throughout the term because of your care for one another shown by masking up, getting vaccinated, and supporting each other throughout the pandemic.”

According to the letter, most students, staff and faculty have already gotten booster shots.

Updated vaccine cards for students should be submitted to CovidVacStudents@queens.edu.

Staff should send updated vaccine cards to VaccineDocsFacultyStaff@queens.edu.

Duke University has similar requirements in place.