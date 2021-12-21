Suspect Arrested Following Northwest Charlotte Homicide, Police Chase Into South Carolina

The Latest (12/21/21):

Detectives have identified the murder suspect that led police on a pursuit from northwest Charlotte into South Carolina Monday afternoon.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has obtained a 1st degree murder warrant for Earnest Santiago, 49, in relation to the death of 47-year-old Paula Michelle Henson, the identified victim in the case.

Santiago is in custody in York County, SC awaiting extradition to Mecklenburg County.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

Original Story (12/20/21):

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A murder suspect is in custody following a police pursuit from northwest Charlotte into South Carolina, according to police.

Officers were called to Long Grass Court Monday afternoon in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, police say they found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The woman was transported to a local hospital where she died from her injuries, according to a news release.

Officers were able to identify a suspect. A short time later, officers were able to locate the suspect’s vehicle nearby and attempted a traffic stop. Police say the suspect failed to stop, and a vehicle pursuit began.

Investigators say the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department’s Helicopter and Canine Units followed the vehicle until it entered South Carolina then the York County Sheriff’s Office took the lead.

The pursuit ended a short time later and the suspect ran from the vehicle, according to police. The suspect was then taken into custody without further incident approximately 15 minutes later, according to a news release.

Police say the preliminary investigation has concluded that the victim and the suspect were known to each other. No other details have been released at this time.